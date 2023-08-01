West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Has $492,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 1.1% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 147,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE MO traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.18. 9,889,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,747,879. The firm has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

