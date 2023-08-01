West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Purchased by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of West Fraser Timber worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,809,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,030,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after acquiring an additional 508,086 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 181.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after acquiring an additional 257,798 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 158,797.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 158,797 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

NYSE:WFG traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.18. The stock had a trading volume of 169,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,387. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $97.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.76.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WFG shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $92.50 to $106.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

