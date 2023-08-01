Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0796 per share on Friday, August 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of WINC traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $24.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 55,196 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 3,098.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

