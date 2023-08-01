Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$2.10–$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion. Western Digital also updated its Q1 guidance to $(2.10)-(1.80) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WDC. UBS Group raised their price objective on Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Western Digital Trading Down 0.3 %

Western Digital stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.45. 2,917,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,828. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 603.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Western Digital by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

See Also

