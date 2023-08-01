WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on WEX in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WEX from $236.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.75.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.08. 73,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.60. WEX has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.63 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 8.42%. Analysts predict that WEX will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,989,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,742.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,896 shares of company stock worth $8,494,961. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in WEX by 111.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in WEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in WEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in WEX by 38.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

