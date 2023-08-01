WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Raised to $252.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $236.00 to $252.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on WEX in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.75.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $189.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. WEX has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $204.05.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $129,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $129,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $165,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,896 shares of company stock worth $8,494,961. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WEX by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,069,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 559,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,515,000 after buying an additional 360,299 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 561.0% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 288,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,247,000 after acquiring an additional 245,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in WEX by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,024,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

