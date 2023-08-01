Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WSR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

WSR stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.21. 89,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,418. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $504.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Whitestone REIT’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

In other news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $33,033.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $107,077.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

