Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 554206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

Wildcat Petroleum Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.82.

Wildcat Petroleum Company Profile

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

