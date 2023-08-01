WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Trading 0.2% Higher

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.52 and last traded at $40.47. 102,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 225,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.38.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28.

Get WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 398,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,996,000 after purchasing an additional 137,593 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 313,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 100.7% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 207,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 103,912 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,698,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,338,000.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.