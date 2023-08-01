WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Trading 0.1% Higher

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.01 and last traded at $42.98. 63,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 179,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $3,123,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 1,003.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 189,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 172,412 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.

