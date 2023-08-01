WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $964.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in WPP by 23.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in WPP by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in WPP by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in WPP by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in WPP by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average is $56.12. WPP has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

