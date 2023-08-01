Wrapped TRON Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.92 Billion (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0779 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and approximately $680,922.13 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.07717934 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $850,498.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

