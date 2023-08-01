WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on August 18th

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

WSFS Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. WSFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.79 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,036,000 after acquiring an additional 133,079 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 51.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 28,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

