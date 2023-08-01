YouGov’s (YOU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of YouGov (LON:YOU – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,640 ($21.06) target price on the stock.

YouGov Stock Performance

Shares of YOU stock opened at GBX 970 ($12.45) on Friday. YouGov has a 12-month low of GBX 770 ($9.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,235 ($15.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,880.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,038.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 963.52.

Get YouGov alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at YouGov

In other YouGov news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($12.84), for a total transaction of £300,000 ($385,158.56). Insiders own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.