ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches One Day Volume of $35.39

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $504,495.60 and approximately $35.39 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00102483 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00060879 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00032256 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

