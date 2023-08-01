Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Gap Down to $307.96

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $307.96, but opened at $245.02. Zebra Technologies shares last traded at $251.03, with a volume of 496,524 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 17.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,159.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 14,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

