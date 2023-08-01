Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZG. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Zillow Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.85.

Shares of ZG traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.11. 155,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,420. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,317.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,317.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $281,492.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,266.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,776 shares of company stock worth $2,452,694. 17.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,947,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $24,653,000. 19.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

