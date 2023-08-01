Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.47-$7.57 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.47-$7.57 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.27. 3,450,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.56. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,315,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,244,000 after buying an additional 96,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after buying an additional 259,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after buying an additional 1,839,899 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

