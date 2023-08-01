ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.99-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.225-$1.235 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.24-$0.25 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 25.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded down $6.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 24,616,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,917. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.55.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,090,000 shares of company stock worth $55,325,700. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,294,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,587 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,608 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.