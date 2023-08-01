Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Hits New 52-Week High at $415.00

Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 415 ($5.33) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.14), with a volume of 4361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400 ($5.14).

Zotefoams Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £194.48 million, a PE ratio of 2,000.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 354.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 365.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Stirling sold 5,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.43), for a total value of £18,409.20 ($23,634.87). Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; Ecozote foam that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

