10,000 Shares in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Acquired by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Carson Advisory Inc. owned 0.17% of National Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. UBS Group AG grew its position in National Bankshares by 122.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Ball bought 1,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $28,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,796 shares of company stock valued at $78,730. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NKSH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.74. The company had a trading volume of 40,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $43.78.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 39.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

National Bankshares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKSH shares. StockNews.com lowered National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered National Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

National Bankshares Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

