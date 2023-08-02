107 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Bought by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $963,542,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $635,446,000 after acquiring an additional 396,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,122,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $703,187,000 after acquiring an additional 124,453 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Bank of America raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $6.09 on Wednesday, hitting $301.73. The company had a trading volume of 803,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

