118 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Bought by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CASY. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.70.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $247.15. 25,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $197.22 and a one year high of $257.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.