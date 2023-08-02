1,239 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Bought by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,239 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.78. 398,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,439,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

