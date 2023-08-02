126,801 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 126,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,096,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.09% of Lam Research at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 4.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.47.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock traded down $30.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $685.88. 1,488,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,581. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $632.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $551.82. The firm has a market cap of $92.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

