14,060 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.7% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $139.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,085,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,234,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,085,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,234,173.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock worth $5,141,405. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

