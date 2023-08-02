144,032 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by Regimen Wealth LLC

Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 144,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,574,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 6.7% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.84. 2,452,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,332. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.53 and its 200 day moving average is $106.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.68.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.