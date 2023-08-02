1,749 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,441,000 after purchasing an additional 299,219 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of KLA by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,340,000 after purchasing an additional 298,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 577,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,835,000 after acquiring an additional 248,382 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $15.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $499.10. 605,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,765. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $468.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.58. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $517.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.50.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total transaction of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,566,524. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

