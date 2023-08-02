20,814 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Purchased by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,426,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,132,000 after acquiring an additional 53,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,693,000 after acquiring an additional 345,635 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.13. 94,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,914. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

