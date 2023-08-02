436,792 Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 436,792 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,979,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 372.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.40.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $707,341.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,827.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $707,341.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,827.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $852,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,939 shares of company stock worth $7,804,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE EXP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.57. The company had a trading volume of 388,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.68. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.52 and a 200-day moving average of $156.82.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Eagle Materials Profile



Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

