454 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,826,287.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,104 shares of company stock worth $11,720,684 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $27.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $563.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,744,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,663. The company has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $559.12 and its 200-day moving average is $489.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.