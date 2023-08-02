528 Shares in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Acquired by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYM stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.55. 54,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,754. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.47. The company has a market cap of $812.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $106.29 and a 12-month high of $141.48.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

