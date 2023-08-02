5,681 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in AON by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,656,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,363,000 after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth $721,085,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after acquiring an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.55.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $319.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $266.35 and a twelve month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.