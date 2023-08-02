59,534 Shares in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.11% of Annexon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 31.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Annexon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Annexon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 161,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Annexon by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANNX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.47. 718,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,310. Annexon, Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 300,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,701,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,145,102.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Annexon from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Annexon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Annexon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

About Annexon

Free Report

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

