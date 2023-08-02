6,830 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $34.51. 23,469,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,634,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.53 billion, a PE ratio of -156.50 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $37.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.60.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.27%.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

