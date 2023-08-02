81,250 Shares in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 81,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of FTAI Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIP. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 53.64% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $76.49 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.67%.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

