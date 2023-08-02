a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.19.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Wednesday.

a.k.a. Brands Price Performance

AKA traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $63.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $120.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of a.k.a. Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. Summit Partners L P increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 71,069,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 131.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,032,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 585,353 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 374,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

