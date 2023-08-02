Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Acumen Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 148,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,339. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $291.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of -1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABOS. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acumen Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,161,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $39,999,997.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,043,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,084,637.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 357,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 117,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 630.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 64,343 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 108.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 43,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 22,443 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

See Also

