Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)'s stock had its "outperform" rating restated by Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $118.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer's price target points to a potential upside of 23.53% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Addus HomeCare stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.52. The company had a trading volume of 101,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,026. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $114.99. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $251.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.05 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after buying an additional 37,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,276,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 744.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,257,000 after buying an additional 799,785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

