Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2023

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Advanced Emissions Solutions to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $20.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.55%. On average, analysts expect Advanced Emissions Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ADES traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 46,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,941. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 91,805 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 69,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES)

