Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Advanced Emissions Solutions to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $20.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.55%. On average, analysts expect Advanced Emissions Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADES traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 46,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,941. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 91,805 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 69,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

