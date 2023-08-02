Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Advanced Energy Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

AEIS stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.73. 53,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,805. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.46.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $425.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.13 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,434 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,917 shares of company stock worth $1,242,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 37.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 60.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,145,000 after purchasing an additional 54,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

