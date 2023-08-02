Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,199,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after buying an additional 530,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of AMD stock traded down $3.78 on Wednesday, hitting $113.82. 30,222,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,984,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.29 billion, a PE ratio of 511.30, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.88.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.