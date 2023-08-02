Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s current price.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.66. The company had a trading volume of 48,557,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,074,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $179.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.26, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.81. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

