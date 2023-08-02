Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s current price.
AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.94.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.66. The company had a trading volume of 48,557,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,074,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $179.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.26, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.81. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83.
Insider Activity
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
