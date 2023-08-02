Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,339 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VV. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $209.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.51. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $210.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

