Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 556 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First American Financial worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $62.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FAF. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens upped their target price on First American Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

