Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 60,316 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1,036.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,316 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $65.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $116.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.40. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

