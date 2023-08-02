Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,220,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,273,000 after acquiring an additional 257,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,491 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,718.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,818,000 after acquiring an additional 193,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $289.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.17. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $213.73 and a 1-year high of $297.45.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

