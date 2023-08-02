Advisors Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $183.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marriott International Price Performance

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $204.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.37. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.90 and a 52-week high of $205.94. The company has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.