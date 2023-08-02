Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 80.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,987,480,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

PNFP opened at $74.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.34. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNFP. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.