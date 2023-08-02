Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jet Capital Investors L P grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,115,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 55,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 82,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 62,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty Braves Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.70 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty Braves Group

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Stories

